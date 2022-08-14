Boston Partners Invests $16.80 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,281,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,796,000. Boston Partners owned about 2.13% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $4,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Par Pacific by 165.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Par Pacific
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,007,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,210,495.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,933,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Par Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:PARR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.10.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Par Pacific Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
