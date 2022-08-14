Boston Partners Increases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Boston Partners raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.28% of Standard Motor Products worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

