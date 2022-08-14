Boston Partners Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.52% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 309,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.