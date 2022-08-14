Boston Partners Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
