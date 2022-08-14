Boston Partners Has $18.08 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Steelcase by 10.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.16. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.20%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

