Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.79% of GrafTech International worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 2.5 %

EAF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.