Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

