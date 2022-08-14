BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $389.00

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $108.80 or 0.00448140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $389.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

