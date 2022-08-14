Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 731,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $57.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,120.98. 329,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,198. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,905.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Booking

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.