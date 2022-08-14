boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.83

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.83 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.87). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 63.26 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,948,154 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £801.90 million and a PE ratio of -210.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.67.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.