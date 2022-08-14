BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $268,655.05

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. BOMB has a market cap of $268,655.05 and $153,605.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,230.67 or 0.99867311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026276 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,295 coins and its circulating supply is 890,507 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

