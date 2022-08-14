Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $34.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

