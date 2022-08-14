BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.52 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

