BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $7.12 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.