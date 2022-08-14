BMO Capital Markets Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to C$72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

