Bloom (BLT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Bloom (BLT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 802.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00063857 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

