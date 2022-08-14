Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,609.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,609.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

