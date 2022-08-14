Blockpass Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $213,176.85 and $4.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

