Blocery Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Blocery has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $6.97 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 531,272,219 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io.

Blocery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

