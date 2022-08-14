BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 140,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 500.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. 63,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,541. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

