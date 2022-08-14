BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of BL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

