BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 257.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

