BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $600,934.56 and $84,317.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

