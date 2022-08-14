BlackHat (BLKC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,104.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $621,241.82 and $87,104.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038221 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

