Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Price Performance

About Black Knight

Black Knight stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.