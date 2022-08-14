Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $62.98 or 0.00256873 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $43.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00583419 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016535 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,141,645 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

