Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00308515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00126970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00086218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

