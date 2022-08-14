Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.20

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $683,096.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

