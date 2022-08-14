Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.0623 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

