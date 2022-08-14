BiShares Hits Market Capitalization of $14,684.23 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a total market cap of $14,684.23 and $104.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.
BiShares Coin Profile
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
