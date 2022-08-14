Bird Global (BRDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Bird Global to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Bird Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global Trading Up 17.1 %

BRDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock worth $625,463.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.