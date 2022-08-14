Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Bioventus stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 224,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.07. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $9,967,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

