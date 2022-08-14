Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.