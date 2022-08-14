bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,765.0 days.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of BMXMF traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26. bioMérieux has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

About bioMérieux

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.