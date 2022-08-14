bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,765.0 days.
bioMérieux Price Performance
Shares of BMXMF traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26. bioMérieux has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78.
About bioMérieux
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.