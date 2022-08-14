Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

