Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $772,443.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013962 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

