Bibox Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $2.23 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bibox Token

Bibox Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

