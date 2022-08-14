BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

