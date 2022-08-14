Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $252,790.17 and $25.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

