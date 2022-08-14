Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

