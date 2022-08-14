Berenberg Bank Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 824.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,748.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
