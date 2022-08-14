BENQI Hits Market Capitalization of $47.99 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038057 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

