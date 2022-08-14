BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$15.35. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 115,950 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
