BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.18

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$15.35. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 115,950 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.