Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BDX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.69. 830,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,830. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.10.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.