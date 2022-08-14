BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,312,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

