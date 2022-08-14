BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in BCE by 109.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 51.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

