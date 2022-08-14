Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 721,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,853. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

