Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

BSET traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,472. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

