Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAOS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

