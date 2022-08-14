Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 116,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAOS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
About Baosheng Media Group
