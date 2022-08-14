Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 166,008 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 908,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,989. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.